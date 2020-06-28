Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to report sales of $38.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.90 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $161.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $163.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.22 million, with estimates ranging from $175.41 million to $179.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

