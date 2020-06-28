Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 157 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ORC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,405. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). As a group, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 76.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.