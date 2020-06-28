Zacks: Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Red River Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $47.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 215 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRBI. Stephens upgraded Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 30.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 527.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 171.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRBI stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,182. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $306.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.79.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

