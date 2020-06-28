Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $150,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $964,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,009 shares of company stock worth $3,739,470 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after purchasing an additional 567,258 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,715 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 24,120,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,024,838. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

