$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,841. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

