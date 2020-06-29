$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,929. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $28,823,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.