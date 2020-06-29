$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,366. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,528,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 314,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.