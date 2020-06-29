$0.38 EPS Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Ardagh Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

ARD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

