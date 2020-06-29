$0.68 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

INFO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.59. 54,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,147 shares of company stock worth $42,074,145 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.