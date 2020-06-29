0x Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, 0x has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, ZB.COM and Iquant. 0x has a total market cap of $233.48 million and $30.30 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01748517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110500 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,819,015 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Koinex, OKEx, CoinTiger, C2CX, Liqui, ABCC, OTCBTC, DDEX, ZB.COM, Poloniex, BitMart, Zebpay, Iquant, FCoin, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Binance, Bitbns, WazirX, BitBay, IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Tokenomy, Huobi, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.