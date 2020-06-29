0xBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $603,522.57 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $603,522.57 and approximately $1.03 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.04910734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012093 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

