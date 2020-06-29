$299.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $299.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.28 million and the lowest is $287.65 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $534.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

COG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $16.57. 9,560,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,343. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.24. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

