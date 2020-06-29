2key.network Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $710,589.04 and approximately $711,917.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.04910734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012093 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,820,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,940,289 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

