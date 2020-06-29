$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $417.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $378.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

ENTG traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,659. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Entegris by 422.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after buying an additional 536,598 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $9,223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 70.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

