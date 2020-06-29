$5.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce sales of $5.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the highest is $8.02 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $50.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $51.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.16 million, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 57,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,449. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.