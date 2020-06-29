Absolute Achieves Market Cap of $14,119.28 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 159.6% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market cap of $14,119.28 and $83.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00745765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.38 or 0.02655091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027315 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020828 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004684 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00190813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00156899 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

