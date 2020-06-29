AdHive (ADH) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. AdHive has a market capitalization of $96,915.74 and approximately $28.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000431 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

