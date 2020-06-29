Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $116.83 million and $15,437.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00453005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003440 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.