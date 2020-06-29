Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00017511 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $1.43 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,325,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,604,187 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.