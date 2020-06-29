Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.52). Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

RNGR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.30. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

