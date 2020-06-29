Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.59 Million

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $140.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.19 million and the highest is $142.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $137.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $565.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.31 million to $572.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.88 million, with estimates ranging from $561.59 million to $583.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of BDN stock remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Friday. 9,339,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,548,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

