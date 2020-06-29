Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.96). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,345. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market cap of $904.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

