Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.88. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 110,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,101. The stock has a market cap of $534.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

