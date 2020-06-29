APIX (APIX) Hits Market Cap of $66.52 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $66.52 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,369,724 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

