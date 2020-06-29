Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $48.46 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $48.46 million and $2.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006582 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

