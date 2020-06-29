Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $348.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $380.55 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $382.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 3,178,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 222,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $24,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.