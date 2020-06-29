Arion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $25,249.32 and approximately $53.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.01743354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110246 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,608,788 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.