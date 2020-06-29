Ark (ARK) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ark has a total market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 150,377,564 coins and its circulating supply is 121,906,667 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptomate, Binance, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

