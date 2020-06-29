ArtByte Hits Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00452654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000713 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

