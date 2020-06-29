AudioCoin (ADC) Hits Market Capitalization of $178,382.71

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $178,382.71 and approximately $109.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027255 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,116.60 or 1.00130911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000457 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.