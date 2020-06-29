Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $178.49 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Augur has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $16.23 or 0.00177857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Poloniex, Koinex and Crex24. Augur has a market cap of $178.49 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01748517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110500 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Poloniex, CoinTiger, ABCC, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bitsane, Liqui, DragonEX, Koinex, ChaoEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, GOPAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Kraken, HitBTC, Binance, BX Thailand, Ethfinex and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

