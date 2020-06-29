Banano Achieves Market Cap of $924,330.72 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Banano has a market cap of $924,330.72 and $8,587.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01742308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,499,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,481,428 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.