Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.72.
KB Home stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,985. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 904,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
