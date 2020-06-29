Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $389.01 million and $99.27 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.04942407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031481 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,473,558,645 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

