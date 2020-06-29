Beam Reaches Market Cap of $27.39 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004641 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market capitalization of $27.39 million and $11.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004323 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 194% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 64,853,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

