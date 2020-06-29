BetProtocol Price Down 22.9% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $324,041.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.01743354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110246 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

