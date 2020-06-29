Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $165.94 million and $53.06 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.04938907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012007 BTC.

