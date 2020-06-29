Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $165.94 million and $53.06 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045703 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.04938907 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031471 BTC.
- PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012007 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
