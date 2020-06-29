Bitball Treasure Price Reaches $78.80 on Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for $78.80 or 0.00859575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

