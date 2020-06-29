Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $113,450.34 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,715,706 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

