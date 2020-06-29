Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $223.98 or 0.02443364 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Coinroom, Bleutrade and Coinhub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00633423 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000437 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,447,744 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, OKCoin International, cfinex, Cobinhood, DSX, Coinbe, Zaif, Binance, Iquant, Koinex, Vebitcoin, CoinEx, Buda, EXX, Coinbase Pro, Upbit, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Bitbank, Fatbtc, TOPBTC, Gatecoin, Graviex, GOPAX, BitForex, Bibox, Koineks, Gate.io, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, CPDAX, Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Bitsane, CoinFalcon, C2CX, HBUS, Ovis, Bittylicious, Cryptohub, QBTC, B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex, RightBTC, BitBay, MBAex, SouthXchange, BTCC, FCoin, bitFlyer, Koinim, Bit-Z, ABCC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, Bit2C, Coinrail, IDCM, Coinfloor, WazirX, xBTCe, CryptoBridge, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Allcoin, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Indodax, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Bitstamp, Negocie Coins, OKEx, YoBit, Mercado Bitcoin, ChaoEX, Liqui, Bitso, BtcTrade.im, CEX.IO, ACX, HitBTC, Braziliex, Bisq, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, COSS, BitMarket, UEX, Liquid, Coinroom, Huobi, Poloniex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Korbit, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Kraken, Coinhub, Exmo, Coinone, QuadrigaCX and Bitfinex. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

