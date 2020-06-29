Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $144.13 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00008431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kucoin, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004936 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000602 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Crex24, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Exrates, Indodax, OKEx, Coinnest, YoBit, Bithumb, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.