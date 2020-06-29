Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 28.2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $192.53 million and $80.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $10.99 or 0.00120420 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, Binance and Koineks.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00577258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00075974 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, YoBit, Koineks, Braziliex, Bitinka, TDAX, BitMarket, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Negocie Coins, Coinone, Graviex, Ovis, DSX, Exmo, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Korbit, Binance, BitBay, HitBTC, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Bitlish, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, C2CX, Indodax, Bittrex, Zebpay, Exrates, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitfinex and QuadrigaCX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

