Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Capitalization of $220,629.39 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $220,629.39 and $7,920.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, STEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

