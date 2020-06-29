Bitcore Hits One Day Volume of $798.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $798.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001925 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,104.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.02470930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.22 or 0.02429692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00452604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00694193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00063255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00574194 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,327,725 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,765 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.