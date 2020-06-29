BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,471.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 19% against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $8,262.53 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01742308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110069 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

