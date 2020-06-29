BitSend (BSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $338.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. BitSend has a market cap of $90,220.02 and $338.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00743387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00188285 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,708,775 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

