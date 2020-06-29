BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $2,898.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00694193 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003512 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

