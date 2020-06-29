Blockstack Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $376,336.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.74 or 0.04951229 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 714,372,989 coins and its circulating supply is 480,449,623 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

