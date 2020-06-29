BLOCKv Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $950,054.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.04958092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011992 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

