BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $37,323.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

